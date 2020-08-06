Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, June 8

Here's what you need to know heading into Monday.

A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced Sunday during a rally at Powderhorn Park that they are planning to disband the police department. City Council members said they will invest in community-led safety initiatives instead of police. The council members who took part in the announcement included Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Andrea Jenkins, Alondra Cano, Lisa Bender and Jeremy Schroeder. The announcement comes after various entities such as the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Public Schools, First Avenue, and others decided to end or limit their relationship with the police department.

St. Paul Public School Board Chairwoman Marny Xiong died Sunday morning following a month-long battle with coronavirus, according to a family statement. Xiong, 31, was elected to the St. Paul School Board in 2017 and earlier this year was voted the Chair of the Board. Xiong grew up on the east side of St. Paul and graduated from Arlington High School in 2007. Her parents, Zahoua Xiong and See Xiong, came to Minnesota as political refugees from CIA's Secret War in Laos, according to the family's online fundraiser. The family says funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical and funeral costs.