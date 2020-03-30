Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, March 30

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

The nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) is already prompting Minnesota hospitals to begin rationing it, according to internal hospital records obtained by KARE 11 along with interviews with over a dozen of Minnesota’s frontline health care workers.

Records show Twin Cities area hospitals have adopted practices that would have been considered improper just a month ago. That has front line workers battling the coronavirus worried they’re being put at higher risk of being infected.

If too many doctors and nurses get sick, Twin Cities nurse Kelley Anaas and other health care workers say, staff shortages could cripple the health care system. They also worry about infecting their own families.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced new rules for applying for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the volume of unemployment benefit applications triggered by mass layoffs and furloughs, applicants are asked to apply on certain days based on the last number of their social security numbers.

The application schedule is as follows, according to DEED's Twitter account:

Monday: 0, 1, 2 apply

Tuesday: 3, 4 ,5 apply

Wednesday: 6, 7, 8, 9 apply

Thursday and Friday: Any number can apply.