Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, May 11

A lot of small business owners bristled when they heard the state is letting Minnesota's Largest Candy Store re-open with 200 customers inside, while their own small businesses have to stay closed. Karen Lewis, co-owner of Ficus and Fig in Burnsville, says her story sells similar items and if the candy store can open, she should open too. Lewis is opening her shop Monday morning without the state's permission, with a lot of safety measures in place. Minnesota is taking a slower approach than some other states to open up. Also Monday, dentists, veterinarians and elective medical procedures can resume. Medical providers say they are prepared, while the Minnesota Nurses' Association warns it's afraid it will use up their protective equipment that should go towards r treating COVID patients. U of M Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm was on Meet the Press on Sunday morning emphasizing that we need to find a way to live with the virus until there is a vaccine. But he says that doesn't mean going right back to what was once our normal lives.

Juniors and Seniors gathered at Big Lake Beach Saturday for the kind of gathering rarely seen these days, thanks to the practice of social distancing. Suited up, dressed to the nines, and some even with a date in tow. It was prom night for dozens of Big Lake juniors and seniors out at Big Lake Beach Saturday night, with DJs, entertainment space and a photo booth. The event was originally proposed as an event to model jewelry, according to organizer Tanisha Britton. With proper social distancing protocols outlined to police, it all of a sudden became much bigger than a show and tell event, as the event gained more popularity on social media. Organizers say as the event gained more interest online, the decision of whether to properly social distance was left in the hands of the parents.