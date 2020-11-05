Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, May 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota slower to 'reopen' than other states
A lot of small business owners bristled when they heard the state is letting Minnesota's Largest Candy Store re-open with 200 customers inside, while their own small businesses have to stay closed. Karen Lewis, co-owner of Ficus and Fig in Burnsville, says her story sells similar items and if the candy store can open, she should open too. Lewis is opening her shop Monday morning without the state's permission, with a lot of safety measures in place. Minnesota is taking a slower approach than some other states to open up. Also Monday, dentists, veterinarians and elective medical procedures can resume. Medical providers say they are prepared, while the Minnesota Nurses' Association warns it's afraid it will use up their protective equipment that should go towards r treating COVID patients. U of M Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm was on Meet the Press on Sunday morning emphasizing that we need to find a way to live with the virus until there is a vaccine. But he says that doesn't mean going right back to what was once our normal lives.
Juniors and Seniors gathered at Big Lake Beach Saturday for the kind of gathering rarely seen these days, thanks to the practice of social distancing. Suited up, dressed to the nines, and some even with a date in tow. It was prom night for dozens of Big Lake juniors and seniors out at Big Lake Beach Saturday night, with DJs, entertainment space and a photo booth. The event was originally proposed as an event to model jewelry, according to organizer Tanisha Britton. With proper social distancing protocols outlined to police, it all of a sudden became much bigger than a show and tell event, as the event gained more popularity on social media. Organizers say as the event gained more interest online, the decision of whether to properly social distance was left in the hands of the parents.
It played out like a made-for-Hollywood moment, so how appropriate it took place beneath a movie marquee. Based on a video of the reveal, daughter Kristina Hein undersold just how awesome that moment was. Kristina and her husband Michael planned the surprise for Kristina's mother, Sue Landin, down to the smallest detail. The native Minnesotans, transplanted in Fargo, invited Sue, who lives in Litchfield, Minnesota, for the weekend. Kristina paid $50 to rent the marquee at the Fargo Theatre, on which she had posted in red letters, “SURPRISE YOU ARE GOING TO BE A GRANDMA. LOVE M AND K." Then, she enlisted three friends to pose as a video crew doing a story on Mother’s Day, in order to capture the event on camera. After some routine questions, the pretend video crew asked Sue to turn and read the marquee. Shrieks, hugs and tears followed. Some tears were happy, others sad. Sue’s husband, and Kristina’s father, Gary Hein, had died of cancer just a few months earlier. Kristina says the surprise was seeing her mother the happiest she’s been in a long time. Sue’s granddaughter Annika arrived last fall.