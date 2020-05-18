Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, May 18

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — MN Attorney General sues bar owner to prevent illegal reopenings

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he is suing Shady's Taverns, a chain of six bars and restaurants, after the owner announced he would reopen one of his dining areas on Monday, and others in the coming days. The reopening would be a violation of Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Safe Minnesota" order, as bars and restaurants have been ordered to keep dining areas closed until June 1. The lawsuit, announced in a press release from the AG's office, lists the six locations in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice, and St. Martin, and names the owner as a defendant. Ellison said that despite initially agreeing to delay opening, the owner stated publicly Sunday that he intends to reopen Monday or in the coming days. Ellison went on to say that his office has reached out to a handful of other bar and restaurant owners who have wanted to reopen illegally, and that he appreciates those who are complying with the law.

There's a mixture of excitement and preparation at Rosedale Center as it prepares to open its doors Monday morning. Sarah Fossen, Director of Marketing at Rosedale Center, says the mall has been preparing for this day ever since it closed in the midst of the COVID-10 pandemic. Fossen says of the more than 200 stores at the mall, only 25 will reopen on Monday, but she expects the remaining to reopen in the next few weeks. Rosedale will have reduced hours, and access to the mall will only be available through the east entrance, near Von Maur between Talbots and Caribou Coffee. Inside, Fossen says you will see markers on the floor to maintain social distancing, and shoppers are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the mall, and housekeeping staff will be constantly cleaning. Play areas will be closed and the mall will not be open only for walkers. Restaurants will not be open for in-dining, but are still available for curbside pickup and delivery. Bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and movie theaters are not expected to reopen in Minnesota until June 1. Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka and the Galleria Edina also plan to reopen on Monday.