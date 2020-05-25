Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, May 25

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Crowds on Memorial Day weekend have doctors concerned

Doctors are sounding the alarm after videos surfaced over the weekend of people on packed beaches and boardwalks not practicing social distancing. All states have begun to reopen to some degree, but doctors want people to social distance for fear of another surge in COVID-19 cases. In Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, video captured hundreds of people reportedly crowding a pool party, despite signs posted telling people to practice social distancing. In New York City, parks and bike paths were busy over the weekend, and beaches were crowded coast-to-coast. Many people were shoulder-to-shoulder and not wearing masks. In Arkansas, a second surge of COVID-19 cases has surfaced a month after the first cluster of cases. Governor Asa Hutchinson never issued a stay-at-home order for his state. And according to health officials in Missouri, two hair stylists at a Great Clips came to work despite having COVID-19 symptoms and potentially exposed 140 people to the virus. That salon is now closed.

On Friday morning a stream of vehicles entered Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Typically over the three-day weekend, they'll have about 50,000 visitors come through the cemetery's gates. Deputy Cemetery Director John Knapp anticipates a similar amount of visitors but it will look different than in years past. Fort Snelling National Cemetery's Memorial Day ceremony will be held virtually. Knapp said it will look like a traditional ceremony but instead of in-person, it will be posted to the cemetery's Facebook page this weekend. Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be open from dawn to dusk, and visitors are allowed to place individual flags and flowers on their loved ones' grave sites. On Memorial Day, a private ceremony will be held in person with fewer than 10 cemetery personnel. They will post photos and videos of the ceremony to their Facebook page. They plan to lay a wreath, hold a moment of silence and play taps. Many places across the state are also planning to host virtual ceremonies. Lakewood Cemetery is offering a prerecording of their Memorial Day ceremony that will appear on the cemetery's website Saturday at noon. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is planning a virtual 30-minute Memorial Day program that will air on TPT on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing is also planning on flying over 15 Twin Cities cemeteries to help honor the men and women who died while serving in the military.