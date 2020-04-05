Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, May 4

The JBS Worthington pork plant is set to partially reopen on Wednesday. The plant was shut down last month after an outbreak of COVID-19 infected about 500 employees. Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to keep meat processing plants open during the pandemic and its impact on the nation's food supply. The president used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to hopefully prevent chicken, pork and other meat shortages in supermarkets. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, Minnesota's largest meatpacking union, said in a letter to workers that safety measures are being put in place, which include frequent disinfecting, nightly deep cleans and enforced social distancing.
If it feels like the stay-at-home order is causing chaos at your home, imagine the organized chaos at the Moline house. Meghann and Brandon Moline have eight kids with the ninth on the way, and they are embracing the chaos. The Molines make it look easy. But anything is easy after what they've been through. Three years ago, Brandon's first wife Allison died from a sudden illness. He and his five kids met Meghan and her three kids at church. The kids hit it off, Brandon and Meghann fell in love, and they then brought their two families together. A modern-day Brady Bunch. Even in normal times, there's a lot that comes with running a household of ten. But as the world goes through trying times, this family of strong faith and family bond is taking these new challenges in stride.
Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt has sent an ultimatum to Governor Tim Walz: Lift the state of emergency or no bonding bill. In a press release issued over the weekend, the top Republican in the House says he and his allies are willing to work with the governor on the administration's response to COVID-19, but that Walz must now work with the legislature on a path forward. Daudt says until the governor's peacetime emergency powers are rescinded, his caucus will not pass a public infrastructure or bonding bill. The top House Democrat, Speaker Melissa Hortman described the proposed end to the governor's peacetime emergency powers before the emergency itself has ended as "reckless," in a public statement Saturday night.