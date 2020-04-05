Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, May 4

Here's what you need to know heading into Monday.

The JBS Worthington pork plant is set to partially reopen on Wednesday. The plant was shut down last month after an outbreak of COVID-19 infected about 500 employees. Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to keep meat processing plants open during the pandemic and its impact on the nation's food supply. The president used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to hopefully prevent chicken, pork and other meat shortages in supermarkets. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, Minnesota's largest meatpacking union, said in a letter to workers that safety measures are being put in place, which include frequent disinfecting, nightly deep cleans and enforced social distancing.

If it feels like the stay-at-home order is causing chaos at your home, imagine the organized chaos at the Moline house. Meghann and Brandon Moline have eight kids with the ninth on the way, and they are embracing the chaos. The Molines make it look easy. But anything is easy after what they've been through. Three years ago, Brandon's first wife Allison died from a sudden illness. He and his five kids met Meghan and her three kids at church. The kids hit it off, Brandon and Meghann fell in love, and they then brought their two families together. A modern-day Brady Bunch. Even in normal times, there's a lot that comes with running a household of ten. But as the world goes through trying times, this family of strong faith and family bond is taking these new challenges in stride.