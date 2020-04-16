Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, April 16

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

Officials in New Brighton report that after an hours-long standoff with a suspect who fired at police, the situation has been resolved with no further threat to the public. Wednesday night in a Facebook post from New Brighton police, officers reported they were called to a residence near Long Lake Road and 16th Street NW on reports of a domestic assault. Police say the armed suspect opened fire on the officers. Authorities say the victim escaped the residence. At that point negotiators began talking to the alleged gunman, and the situation was peacefully resolved around 6:30 a.m.

After 92 years, Minnesota-based Land O'Lakes has removed the image of a Native American woman from their packaging. The new package design features 'Farmer Owned' in large text over the familiar background of green pine trees and a blue lake. Some butter packages show an image of farmers standing in a field with the words, “Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy.” Some have criticized the image of the Native American woman as culturally insensitive, but in an interview with the Huffington Post, Land O' Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford did not cite cultural sensitivity as the motivation for the change in packaging.