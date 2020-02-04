Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, April 2

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

Beverley Lindell got the surprise of her life on her 84th birthday, when Jerry, her husband of 63 years, walked in the house after being sprung from his nursing home. Beverley hesitated briefly before hugging her husband and sobbing. She said she wasn't sure if they were allowed to hug, but she just couldn't wait to grab him. Jerry had been rehabbing at Meeker Manor in Litchfield when the facility locked down to protect its residents from COVID-19. After visiting her husband every day, Beverley found herself locked out. She’d cry sometimes, she missed her husband so much. The couple’s daughter, Loriee Barnes, helped arrange the surprise as her father wrapped up his rehab.

Public health officials have made it clear from the start of the coronavirus pandemic that Minnesota would need help from the federal government procuring the key chemicals and other ingredients for testing. As of Wednesday, more than 21,000 Minnesotans had been tested for COVID-19 with 3% of them, or 689, testing positive. But the state's capacity to expand testing will be seriously challenged by a shortage of reagents and other elements needed to complete those lab tests. In a startling revelation, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday the state has only enough supplies on hand to complete 600 additional tests in its large capacity setup, and it may take a month to receive more through the normal supply chain.