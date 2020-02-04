Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, April 2

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Husband released from nursing home, surprises wife on 84th birthday
Beverley Lindell got the surprise of her life on her 84th birthday, when Jerry, her husband of 63 years, walked in the house after being sprung from his nursing home. Beverley hesitated briefly before hugging her husband and sobbing. She said she wasn't sure if they were allowed to hug, but she just couldn't wait to grab him. Jerry had been rehabbing at Meeker Manor in Litchfield when the facility locked down to protect its residents from COVID-19. After visiting her husband every day, Beverley found herself locked out. She’d cry sometimes, she missed her husband so much. The couple’s daughter, Loriee Barnes, helped arrange the surprise as her father wrapped up his rehab.
Public health officials have made it clear from the start of the coronavirus pandemic that Minnesota would need help from the federal government procuring the key chemicals and other ingredients for testing. As of Wednesday, more than 21,000 Minnesotans had been tested for COVID-19 with 3% of them, or 689, testing positive. But the state's capacity to expand testing will be seriously challenged by a shortage of reagents and other elements needed to complete those lab tests. In a startling revelation, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday the state has only enough supplies on hand to complete 600 additional tests in its large capacity setup, and it may take a month to receive more through the normal supply chain.
For baseball lovers, there’s nothing better than walking into Target Field, smelling the hot dogs, seeing the fresh cut grass and hearing the roar of the stands filled with fans. It signifies high hopes for the upcoming season and a 6 month journey of following your favorite team. Today, the Minnesota Twins were scheduled to host the Oakland A’s in the home opener at Target Field. Like every other pro sport, the season has been postponed because of the current COVID-19 outbreak. Target Field is empty, but instead of pouting about missing out on the game Twins Team President David St. Peter is sharing his thoughts on why opening day is so special, describing it as something that brings people together.