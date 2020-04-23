Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, April 23

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — New testing plan is big step forward for business

It’s the question many have been asking for weeks... when will the lights turn back on in the Twin Cities? The timeline is hard to predict, and it depends on a myriad of factors. However, the major announcement on Wednesday about increased testing capacity may drastically improve the outlook in the coming weeks and months. Even as testing ramps up, you shouldn’t expect all of our problems to be solved. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the infectious disease director at the University of Minnesota, cautioned at Wednesday’s news conference that we’re in the “very first innings” of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Muslims in south Minneapolis will be able to maintain safe physical distance during the call to prayer throughout the holy month of Ramadan. The call to prayer will be broadcast by speaker five times each day in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood to allow residents to pray together starting the first day of Ramadan and lasting throughout the holy holiday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey facilitated the noise permit after the community requested the service. The Council on American-Islamic Relations paid for the audio equipment for the broadcast from the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque. The broadcasts are expected to reach thousands of residents while allowing them to maintain safe physical distance for prayer during the coronavirus pandemic.