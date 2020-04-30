Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, April 30

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — U of M airborne droplet research could answer questions about potential coronavirus air transmission

There are a lot of unknowns yet about COVID-19 and the strain of the coronavirus which causes it. Here's a big one yet to be answered by researchers: Can this strain of coronavirus be transmitted through the air? Research published Monday by Chinese scientists reports the virus' RNA was found in the air at two Wuhan hospitals during the outbreak in February and March 2020. While the research abstract says "SARS-CoV-2 may have the potential to be transmitted via aerosols," it notes researchers don't know yet whether those aerosols, or airborne droplets, are infectious. Meanwhile, new research at the University of Minnesota will further explore the behavior of aerosols, particularly in asymptomatic patients. In the experiments, now underway at the U of M, healthy participants breathe and speak near a special setup. The experiment uses a technique which allows them to digitally see the airflow generated during normal breathing. Special imaging then allows them to see the aerosols within the airflow.

Congressman Collin Peterson held a press conference with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday at the JBS pork plant in Worthington. The press conference came a day after President Donald Trump ordered meat plants to remain open. JBS had closed the pork plant due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. The company employs more than 2,000 workers, nearly 500 of whom tested positive. Around 160,000 hogs per day have to be euthanized while the plants are shut down nationwide. Walz said the plant will not reopen until safety measures and increased testing are put in place. Peterson said once the plant opens social distancing will need to be implemented.