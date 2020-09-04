Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, April 9

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Walz seeks ways to reopen economy gradually

Gov. Tim Walz has instructed his cabinet to draw up rules that would allow some sidelined workers to return to the job if it can be done safely with social distancing. In Executive Order 20-33 Gov. Walz extended the statewide Stay-at-Home order until May 4. The same order added landscapers, lawn care workers and some garden center employees to the categories of critical workers allowed to work during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said the Dept. of Agriculture is creating a full list of guidelines for those outdoor workers, including protocols for social distancing. Walz has been under growing pressure to loosen up the rules to allow more professionals and small businesses to start working again, especially those who can do so in relative isolation. The arrival of warmer temperatures and greener grass led some to point out that landscapes in places such as golf courses can't be allowed to grow out of control. Walz says he's listening and working to broaden the list, and will work with individual employers.

We’re all craving some normalcy right now as the warm months approach. Just prepare yourself, as Gov. Tim Walz says "it’s not gonna be a typical summer." Minneapolis already closed beaches and pools for the season. Twin Cities Pride has been canceled. Concerts have been called off. Target Field remains empty with Major League Baseball in limbo. Memorial Day and Fourth of July plans may consist of small gatherings with immediate family. And by all accounts, it appears some form of social distancing will remain in place for several months, although it’s far too early to predict what May, June, July and August might look like. At the same time, don’t lose all hope. You’ll still be able to walk in your neighborhood, use parks, grill in your backyard with family and enjoy bike rides.