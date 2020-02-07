Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, July 2

HealthPartners announced Wednesday that it will be closing several clinics as health care services and technologies evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, HealthPartners said the changes "will position the organization to better meet member, patient and community needs and preferences," including expanded video visits and other digital services. As part of the changes, seven clinics that suspended services during the pandemic will not reopen, including:
- Park Nicollet Shorewood Clinic
- Cottage Grove
- Highland Park
- Riverside (Minneapolis)
- Stillwater Medical Group Mahtomedi
- Westfields HealthStation (New Richmond)
- Central Minnesota Clinic (Sartell/St. Cloud)
In addition, HealthPartners will also close its Regions Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program and Regions Maplewood Behavioral Health Clinic.
After closing its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minnesota Zoo is slated to get some desperately needed financial help. The Zoo will receive $6 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the state to maintain operations. The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission approved the proposed expenditure request on Tuesday. In June, Governor Tim Walz said the Zoo was on the brink of closing if it didn't receive funding as part of his proposed bonding bill. To try and recoup some of the lost revenue, the Minnesota Zoo reopened its doors to a drive-thru experience, Beastly Boulevard, on June 25. Initially set to only run until July 5, the Zoo announced this week that it's extending the dates after tickets sold out. The Beastly Boulevard experience will now run until July 12.
Residents of the large homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park can stay there for now. Wednesday night, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board held off on a controversial plan to force many of those people to move. The camp has grown to more than 300 residents living in the park over the past few weeks. Park Board commissioners say their decision to pull a vote regarding the future of homeless encampments in the city's parks was based on the fact that they need to gather more information. Less than a month ago, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board deemed neighborhood parks a refuge place for the homeless, but a new amendment is on the verge of forcing those people out come September 1st.