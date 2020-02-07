Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, July 2

Here's what you need to know heading into Thursday.

HealthPartners announced Wednesday that it will be closing several clinics as health care services and technologies evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, HealthPartners said the changes "will position the organization to better meet member, patient and community needs and preferences," including expanded video visits and other digital services. As part of the changes, seven clinics that suspended services during the pandemic will not reopen, including:

Park Nicollet Shorewood Clinic

Cottage Grove

Highland Park

Riverside (Minneapolis)

Stillwater Medical Group Mahtomedi

Westfields HealthStation (New Richmond)

Central Minnesota Clinic (Sartell/St. Cloud)

In addition, HealthPartners will also close its Regions Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program and Regions Maplewood Behavioral Health Clinic.

After closing its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minnesota Zoo is slated to get some desperately needed financial help. The Zoo will receive $6 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the state to maintain operations. The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission approved the proposed expenditure request on Tuesday. In June, Governor Tim Walz said the Zoo was on the brink of closing if it didn't receive funding as part of his proposed bonding bill. To try and recoup some of the lost revenue, the Minnesota Zoo reopened its doors to a drive-thru experience, Beastly Boulevard, on June 25. Initially set to only run until July 5, the Zoo announced this week that it's extending the dates after tickets sold out. The Beastly Boulevard experience will now run until July 12.