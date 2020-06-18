Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, June 18

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that the large number of COVID-19 tests reported for the previous 24-hour period was actually spread out over a couple of days. MDH had told KARE 11 that a test reporting issue at the Mayo Clinic was identified on Sunday and resolved on Monday, but may still be affecting numbers. That issue affected multiple states. Malcolm confirmed Wednesday that the nearly 20,000 tests reported Wednesday were not all performed in one day. MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz said in an email that a little over 11,000 of the 19,573 tests reported Wednesday would likely have been reported over the last two days had the issue not occurred. Malcolm also said on Wednesday's daily briefing call with reporters that they are seeing approximately 1% positivity in community test sites focused on people who attended recent gatherings and protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Bloomington police are looking for two men who shot a beloved restaurant owner who has been a fixture in the community for 30 years. Kevin Tran, owner of Penn Lake Roast Beef, was shot on Monday evening while working in his store. Jackie Quach, Tran's niece, said people in masks walked in the open back door to try to rob her uncle. Quach says the men shot her uncle while he was behind the counter and they then took off running. Despite being critically wounded, Tran managed to walk down to the nearby liquor store and flag down an employee before collapsing on the sidewalk. Family members say paramedics helped stabilize him and after several surgeries at HCMC, they expect him to survive.