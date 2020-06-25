Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, June 25

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Correctional officer accusing Ramsey County jail of discrimination speaks out

One of the eight Ramsey County correctional officers of color, who filed discrimination charges against Ramsey County for how their jail handled guarding Derek Chauvin after the death of George Floyd, is speaking out. The sergeant, who we agreed not to identify because of his concern of retaliation inside and outside the jail, filed a discrimination charge against the county after being “segregated” from white officers during the processing of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. He says the Ramsey County Sheriff’s failure to act is what prompted him and others to file the charges. The sergeant said in a phone interview that he was stunned after hearing the order to segregate. He describes being in a state of shock that someone in this day would not only give that order, but also defend it. The sergeant, who is African-American, said after Superintendent Steve Lydon told him not to escort Chauvin to the fifth floor he went to his office. After hearing the same story from another officer of color, the sergeant says he took the concern up the chain of command.

Milton's Vittles, Vino and Beer in Crystal is a neighborhood kind of place. Owner Fran Weber calls the restaurant her "baby" after owning it for the past seven years. The pandemic has challenged the staff to get used to so many different things... masks, outdoor patio dining and sanitizing - they've gotten used to it all. However, one thing took them by surprise. Weber says that now they're dealing with "extreme rudeness" from their customers. Weber explained that the behavior has inflicted days of emotional hardship on her staff, so she decided to make a Facebook video to address the issue. She asked people to please be kind to her employees. Weber said she wanted to make it clear that she is not willing to tolerate disrespect to anyone inside her restaurant. She said she does not regret posting the video at all.