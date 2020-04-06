Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, June 4

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Civil rights leaders call charges against officers a tipping point

At 38th and Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, pain intersected with celebration. Upgraded charges for Derek Chauvin, along with the charging of three other officers as accomplices in the alleged murder of George Floyd, brought some cheer to the urban memorial, taking on the feel of a street festival. Mothers at the site say they have been talking to their kids, and are thankful and hopeful the charges will bring some peace back to the community. One mom in particular was thankful for the speedy path of the courts - Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner. On Thursday, she'll attend Floyd's memorial service. Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver Floyd’s eulogy. The civil rights leader promised to tell the story of Floyd as a person. He also promised details during the service of a national push for federal legislation, akin to the 1960s civil rights act, to address, among other things, racism in policing. Sharpton said he’s encouraged by the number of white people he’s seen taking up the cause, pointing specifically to the diverse rallies he’s seen in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has released its full autopsy report on the death of George Floyd. In the final diagnosis, the medical examiner found that Floyd, 46, "became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and subsequently in the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resuscitated." The 20-page report was released Wednesday evening with the permission of Floyd's family. It also revealed that Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. The report noted a nasal swab coronavirus test performed during the autopsy came back as positive for COVID-19. However, the medical examiner noted that likely reflected "persistent" positivity from his previous infection and Floyd appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart. The medical examiner had released a summary report on Monday, which ruled Floyd's manner of death as a homicide. It stated the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." His family had an independent autopsy performed as well, which said he died from asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure.