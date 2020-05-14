Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, May 14

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

Governor Tim Walz will allow the current Stay at Home order to expire as scheduled at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. In a statewide address Wednesday Walz announced a new "Stay Safe MN" order will take its place, allowing some retail to open, and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. Walz said that the state is moving forward strategically, and must be prepared to move back if needed. He is also encouraging those at higher risk to continue to take safety precautions. Walz also announced he signed another executive order on Wednesday to allow retail stores, malls and main street businesses to reopen for in-person shopping as long as they have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan in place that incorporates social distancing protocols for workers and customers, and limits occupancy to no more than 50% of the location's capacity.

Those of us who were assigned to work from home have been doing this for several weeks now. As we settle into this significant change, many are running into questions involving privacy, workers' compensation and expenses. We asked Small Business attorney Davis Senseman to make sense of some common questions asked by stay-at-home workers. Wondering about expensing snacks and lunch to your employer? What about if you can file a workers compensation claim if you're hurt working at home, and your rights to privacy in your home office? It's a new situation for both employers and workers, one both factions are trying to figure out.