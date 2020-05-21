Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, May 21

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

Governor Tim Walz announced that on June 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to offer limited outdoor seating, and barbershops and salons will be able to reopen with safety restrictions. Indoor seating will not be allowed for restaurants, social distancing will be enforced between tables, and reservations will be required. Masks will be required for workers but optional for customers. The restaurants will need to restrict their capacity to 50 customers. Barbershops, salons and tattoo parlors will be required to limit their capacity to 25% and enforce social distancing. Customers and workers will have to wear masks. Customers will need to make appointments. Campgrounds and charter boats will be allowed to resume business June 1. All of these changes are part of what the state is calling "phase two" of its Stay Safe plan.

Harry Payne of Kempner, Texas, is one of thousands of veterans who had disability claims pending with the Department of Veterans Affairs when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. He had been scheduled for an in-person Compensation and Pension (C&P) exam with a VA medical contractor in late April. However, before his scheduled appointment a KARE 11 investigation exposed how veterans were being told to report to exams – even to exams in the coronavirus hot spot of New York City – as the crisis worsened. Veterans said they should not be forced to choose between the risk of exposure to the virus and having their benefits claims denied or drastically reduced. On April 3rd, VA ordered that in-person benefits exams be cancelled due to health risks during the coronavirus crisis. Veterans were promised on the VA website that, “We won’t deny a claim solely for failure to report for an exam at this time.” But Harry Payne says that’s exactly what is happeneding to him.

May 21 is Red Nose Day, supporting the Boys & Girls Club of America and the fight to end child poverty. Like many such benefits, this year's event will be held online. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota has shifted their day-to-day operations since COVID-19 hit, providing child care to healthcare workers. The emergency childcare services allow people like Kim Montour to provide essential medical services while not having to worry about finding a babysitter for her son Mikey. She says the club has been providing Mikey with academic support, career development and healthy lifestyle activities for the last year. Procedures and programming have dramatically changed because of safety procedures. Mary Swingle, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota says when youth, staff, or any other person comes into the site they are immediately assessed for health with a temperature check. The kids stay in groups with two adults and no more than 8 children throughout the day, washing their hands every 30 minutes.