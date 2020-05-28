Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, May 28

Everything you need to know heading into your Thursday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Fires burn in Minneapolis overnight as protests continue

Multiple buildings, including businesses, homes and a construction site were engulfed in flames Thursday morning as fire crews across Minneapolis worked to contain the blaze. Fires broke out at businesses in the area of Lake Street after demonstrations following the police-involved death of George Floyd turned chaotic. An Autozone, a Cub Foods, and an apartment complex under construction, among others, were reportedly impacted by the fires. Reports of looting and property damage began on Wednesday night, as a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd turned "from bad to worse," according to news crews on scene. Earlier Wednesday, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged people observing or participating in protests to do so with safety in mind. Arradondo says he is supportive of peaceful demonstrations, but says a small minority of those out on the streets are not focused on that.

With demonstrations entering a second day following the police-involved death of George Floyd, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged people observing or participating to do so with safety in mind. Arradondo says he is supportive of peaceful demonstrations, but says a small minority of those out on the streets are not focused on that. A spokesperson for the mayor confirmed Thursday morning that Frey had requested support from the Minnesota National Guard. When previously asked by KARE 11's Julie Nelson whether or not the Minneapolis Police Chief would consider employing the help of the National Guard, he said he hopes it doesn't come to that, but if a public safety need arose in which he had to do so, he would request additional resources, saying he couldn't risk the safety of innocent people.