Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, May 7

It would be an understatement to say Bill Kozlak is worried about the future of Jax Cafe, the northeast Minneapolis dining destination that's been in his family for three generations. In a video posted online, Kozlak says the restaurant has survived WWII and 9/11, but he isn't sure they can survive this. Like many full-service restaurants Jax had to lay off most of its workers after Gov. Tim Walz used his emergency powers to order a temporarily end to dining-in at restaurants and bars in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. He's one of dozens of owners and managers who've posted testimonials on the Hospitality MN account on YouTube, hoping to make a direct appeal to the governor and legislative leaders. They're asking that they be allowed to reopen, at least partially. In addition to that they're seeking another stimulus package that is tailored to the unique nature of their industry, which employs an estimated 300,000 Minnesotans.

There is a new COVID-19 testing site opening Thursday morning. It's located in the parking lot of the North Memorial Health Specialty Center in Robbinsdale. There, you can drive-up or walk through the testing site, but the criteria is that you must have at least one COVID-19 symptom, such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. You do not need a doctor referral. The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2425 West Broadway in Robbinsdale. The site asks that you call when you arrive.