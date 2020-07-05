Sunrise Snapshot: Thursday, May 7

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — 'We've survived just about everything, but I don't think we can survive this,' pleads restaurant owner
It would be an understatement to say Bill Kozlak is worried about the future of Jax Cafe, the northeast Minneapolis dining destination that's been in his family for three generations. In a video posted online, Kozlak says the restaurant has survived WWII and 9/11, but he isn't sure they can survive this. Like many full-service restaurants Jax had to lay off most of its workers after Gov. Tim Walz used his emergency powers to order a temporarily end to dining-in at restaurants and bars in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. He's one of dozens of owners and managers who've posted testimonials on the Hospitality MN account on YouTube, hoping to make a direct appeal to the governor and legislative leaders. They're asking that they be allowed to reopen, at least partially. In addition to that they're seeking another stimulus package that is tailored to the unique nature of their industry, which employs an estimated 300,000 Minnesotans.
There is a new COVID-19 testing site opening Thursday morning. It's located in the parking lot of the North Memorial Health Specialty Center in Robbinsdale. There, you can drive-up or walk through the testing site, but the criteria is that you must have at least one COVID-19 symptom, such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. You do not need a doctor referral. The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2425 West Broadway in Robbinsdale. The site asks that you call when you arrive.
The year was 1977. A postage stamp cost 13 cents. Jimmy Carter was president. And a high school grad named Ann Vieths decided she wanted to try nursing out. She has been doing it ever since. Vieths became a licensed practical nurse in 1978, so if you do the math, she’s been nursing for 42 years. The then-Miesville, Minnesota girl says a couple of cousins were nurses and she thought she’d try it out. She apparently was very good at it. Ann says a good nurse needs to be a good listener with plenty of empathy who is able to multi-task. Vieths kept going. She celebrated getting her nursing degree at the U of M in 1985. She’s been through the HIV and AIDS epidemic and everything in between, and is now witness to this current pandemic. Vieths has been with families during the lows and the highs. Nursing also brings you close to your work family, Vieths said. She is the charge nurse on her floor at Regions Hospital, and says she never dreads going in to work.