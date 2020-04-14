Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, April 14

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Bethesda nurse details work/life caring for sickest COVID-19 patients
When M Health Fairview converted Bethesda Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility in late March, Patrick Stith decided to transfer from nearby St Joseph's Hospital in order to work as a nurse in the ICU. Weeks later, he says the work is hard but not overwhelming. He thanks all of Minnesota for that. Stith says one of the most difficult parts of the job so far has been helping families navigate decisions as a growing number of patients are put on ventilators, but he is grateful ventilators and beds are still available. Last week, M Health Fairview finished converting a second ICU unit inside Bethesda. It also changed its PPE policy so that all staff working with COVID-19 patients wear N-95 respirators. But because the masks are in limited supply, staff members use them in a 5-day rotation.
Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died from complications as a result of COVID-19. According to a statement from Towns family that was tweeted out by the Timberwolves, Cruz died on April 13 after battling the novel coronavirus for more than a month. Towns announced his mother's diagnosis back on March 24 in a 5-minute video he posted on Instagram. In his video post, he said she was hospitalized after she was battling a fever and a cough that progressively got worse.
When Minnesota's stay-at-home order reduced their work schedules three Minneapolis men decided to shift a new hobby into high gear. They’ve been waiting to try it out since Christmas when a gag gift of a high-powered magnet gave them an idea for a new hobby: magnet fishing. Sounds simple enough. Tie a magnet onto a line, drop it into the murky water and see what it attracts. The 'Three Magnetos,' Matt Milburn and Shane and Corey Woodward, have pulled up Lime scooters, signposts, Apple watches, and sunglasses. Most of the metal is taken to a scrap recycler, but the guys say they aren't in it for the money.