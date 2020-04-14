Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, April 14

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

When M Health Fairview converted Bethesda Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility in late March, Patrick Stith decided to transfer from nearby St Joseph's Hospital in order to work as a nurse in the ICU. Weeks later, he says the work is hard but not overwhelming. He thanks all of Minnesota for that. Stith says one of the most difficult parts of the job so far has been helping families navigate decisions as a growing number of patients are put on ventilators, but he is grateful ventilators and beds are still available. Last week, M Health Fairview finished converting a second ICU unit inside Bethesda. It also changed its PPE policy so that all staff working with COVID-19 patients wear N-95 respirators. But because the masks are in limited supply, staff members use them in a 5-day rotation.

Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died from complications as a result of COVID-19. According to a statement from Towns family that was tweeted out by the Timberwolves, Cruz died on April 13 after battling the novel coronavirus for more than a month. Towns announced his mother's diagnosis back on March 24 in a 5-minute video he posted on Instagram. In his video post, he said she was hospitalized after she was battling a fever and a cough that progressively got worse.