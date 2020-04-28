Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, April 28

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

Emergency Room RN Sarah White started treating coronavirus patients as soon as they started arriving at Unity Hospital in Fridley. From the beginning, White said she's been critical of the personal protection equipment (PPE) they've been given, saying management would not allow her to wear a N95 mask. N95 masks are believed to offer the best protection against the coronavirus. On March 31st, Allina began "universal masking," meaning everyone working in the ER should wear some type of mask. But at Unity Hospital, White says they're told to only wear N95s for certain procedures like intubation, known to put the virus in the air. On April 8th, White tested positive for COVID-19. She says her case was mild, but still enough to keep her home for three weeks. When White finally returned to work Friday she was left wondering why Allina is still not using N95 masks for all procedures with COVID patients.

For more than a month now salons have been shut down and stylists are getting more restless by the day. Jodee Jones, an independent hairdresser, has been working for Shipt delivering groceries since late March instead of cutting and styling. She is now eager to get back to her livelihood. Jones signed a petition that is circulating calling on the governor to allow one-on-one salon services to resume. The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology's stated back on April 17th on their website they're in discussions with state leaders on how to create a process to safely reopen salons. The Salon and Spa Professional Association sent suggestions to Governor Walz as well. The Governor's Office sent a statement Monday saying "The Governor understands the pressure salons, barbers and other businesses impacted by the pandemic are facing. Because of the close proximity demanded by the nature of the activity, COVID-19 is easily spread in these settings, but as the Governor discussed last week, the state is reviewing what businesses can be reopened safely and when."