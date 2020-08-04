Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, April 8

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz readies a plan to extend Minnesota's stay at home order on Wednesday, he's consulting a panel of experts, including renowned infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Osterholm, to devise a long-term path forward. Minnesotans have reason for optimism after the first few weeks of closures and social distancing. State leaders say there is now good data showing the actions bought hospitals and healthcare workers valuable time. According to MDH, from March 1st to March 18th confirmed coronavirus cases doubled every 1 to 2 days. Since March 18th, the week Governor Walz began ordering closures through #StayHomeMN, health commissioner Jan Malcolm says cases have doubled every 8 days.

People traveling from Minnesota into North Dakota are now required to quarantine for 14 days, or potentially face a fine or jail time. It's part of a larger travel quarantine policy which North Dakota put into place in late March, which has been updated to include nearly three dozen states. According to the North Dakota Health Department's website, "all individuals traveling back to North Dakota from international locations and states in the U.S. that have been classified as having widespread disease by the CDC ... must quarantine immediately upon reentry to the state of North Dakota and for a period of 14 days." The North Dakota restrictions require quarantined persons to only stay with immediate household members, unless approved by health officials. Under the policy individuals are required to contact the North Dakota Department of Health immediately upon experiencing symptoms. Those who are ill are required to work with the state to investigate and trace any other persons who may have been in close contact. According to the order, failure to comply with the quarantine order is considered a class B misdemeanor, which could result in a 30-day jail sentence or $1,500 fine.