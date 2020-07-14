Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, July 14

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud and Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert said in a joint news release that a hostage situation began when police investigated a disturbance on Yellow Brick Circle in Chaska at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday. According to the release, a man was threatening to shoot a woman inside a house. Both Chaska police and Carver County deputies responded. Authorities said the man drove away with the woman in a vehicle, and officers chased him to the Mendota Heights Bridge, where they used tire-deflating spikes to stop him. Other law enforcement agencies had joined the chase at this point. Negotiators were on scene from the Tri-City Tactical Team, attempting to persuade the man to surrender. Police sa a Carver County sheriff's deputy eventually shot and killed the man as he continued to hold the woman at gunpoint. The woman was "emotionally distraught" but not seriously injured, according to the release.

It didn’t feel like a typical Monday at Bad Weather Brewing. The post-work, late-afternoon crowd filled the patio on West Seventh Street – staying six feet away and socially distant, of course – and sipped craft beers in the summer heat. A few miles away, at Tavern on Grand, that same feeling of normalcy hovered near the indoor bar. Some of the regulars have started to come back to the iconic neighborhood joint in St. Paul, as long as they stay far enough away from each other and wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking. Manager Tara Padilla is heavily sanitizing and color-coding the restaurant so that customers will stay six feet apart. But she knows she can’t take anything for granted, based on the significant COVID-19 spikes that other states are currently experiencing. In California, the governor just shut down bars entirely on Monday and restricted restaurants to outdoor-only. In Minnesota, hospitalizations remain relatively low and the case levels have not set off any major alarms. However, there has been growing concern about young people catching the virus at bars – especially now that people in their twenties account for the most cases of COVID-19.