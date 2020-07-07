Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, July 7

Here's what you need to know heading into Tuesday.

An armed man is in custody after opening fire on law enforcement during a standoff Monday in Spring Lake Park, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities identified 50-year-old Steven Carlos Bezek as the suspect, who they say was also arrested and charged for a previous standoff at the same address back on June 26. On Monday, Lt. Dan Douglas said Bezek fired at least seven shots at law enforcement during this second standoff, including four that struck their armored vehicle. After more than five hours elapsed, police used tear gas to force Bezek out of his home, Douglas said, where they took him into custody and treated him for the tear gas exposure. Bezek is listed on the Anoka County Jail roster, where he's being held on four charges, including use of deadly force against officers, assault and "terroristic threats."

More than 200 scientists are calling for the World Health Organization to acknowledge that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread in the air. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Minnesota are studying how aerosols carrying the virus can spread in indoor spaces. Their findings, first reported in the Star Tribune, show how ventilation and location can impact the risk of transmission. In April, Jiarong Hong, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the U of M, received a grant to study how aerosols spread through speaking and breathing. Hong, along with Suo Yang, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, looked at the indoor spread of COVID-19 in N elevator, classroom and a supermarket.