Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, July 7

An armed man is in custody after opening fire on law enforcement during a standoff Monday in Spring Lake Park, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities identified 50-year-old Steven Carlos Bezek as the suspect, who they say was also arrested and charged for a previous standoff at the same address back on June 26. On Monday, Lt. Dan Douglas said Bezek fired at least seven shots at law enforcement during this second standoff, including four that struck their armored vehicle. After more than five hours elapsed, police used tear gas to force Bezek out of his home, Douglas said, where they took him into custody and treated him for the tear gas exposure. Bezek is listed on the Anoka County Jail roster, where he's being held on four charges, including use of deadly force against officers, assault and "terroristic threats."
More than 200 scientists are calling for the World Health Organization to acknowledge that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread in the air. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Minnesota are studying how aerosols carrying the virus can spread in indoor spaces. Their findings, first reported in the Star Tribune, show how ventilation and location can impact the risk of transmission. In April, Jiarong Hong, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the U of M, received a grant to study how aerosols spread through speaking and breathing. Hong, along with Suo Yang, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, looked at the indoor spread of COVID-19 in N elevator, classroom and a supermarket.
Mankato became the latest city to mandate people to wear masks while in indoor public settings. In an Emergency Meeting on Monday, Mankato City Council voted 5-2 to put the mandate in place. The emergency regulation goes into effect Friday, July 10. According to the ordinance, the new regulations require anyone over the age of 12 and is medically able to wear a face covering to cover their mouth and nose at any "public accommodation," which includes indoor spaces at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The mask or cloth face covering must be in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control. The ordinance defines a "public accommodation" as a business, refreshment, entertainment, or recreation facility, or an institution of any kind, whether licensed or not, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public. This includes retail stores, rental establishments, government buildings and service establishments.