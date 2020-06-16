Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, June 16

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

It was the news thousands of business owners were anxiously waiting to hear, the economy is back open and ready for business. Minnesota officially moved into “Phase 3” on Wednesday June 10. The “new normal,” as many have called it, comes with plenty of guidelines and rules, but are businesses actually following them? The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is one of the main state agencies in charge of enforcing these “Phase 3” rules. Commissioner Nancy Leppink says it’s difficult to say whether business owners are being compliant, because many of them are still learning the rules. Once this learning period is over, Leppink says enforcement will be carried out by numerous entities and individuals. She says enforcement starts with inspections from members of her department, as well as OSHA inspectors and other licensing agencies. Once an infraction is identified, Leppink says inspectors will notify the business owner and will explain what changes need to be made. If an owner chooses not to follow those guidelines Leppink says her agency would then either refer the case to local law enforcement or the state attorney general’s office. She says a majority of cases don’t make it that far, because most of the infractions her department sees are caused by business owners who don’t fully understand the rules.

For a second night, social media videos depicted police engaging with people on the streets of St. Cloud. A video shared by a reporter with the St. Cloud Times appeared to show police wearing protective gear and using an irritant spray, similar to tear gas, in the area near 9th St. and University Ave. At this time, it is unclear why this incident between police and residents occurred. Early Monday morning, a police officer was shot in the hand while arresting an 18-year-old man in the same area. Officers struggled with a suspect, who pulled out a handgun and fired on officers. The arresting officer was struck in the hand. Police say no officers returned fire, and the suspect was taken into custody. Social media lit up with rumors of a police-involved shooting involving multiple fatalities. At a press conference Monday morning, police and community leaders emphasized that the shooting had not been fatal, and reminded the community that misinformation spread on social media can be dangerous.