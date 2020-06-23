Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, June 23

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Triple shooting in Crystal reported in same location as Sunday homicide

Three men were shot Monday night in Crystal at the same location another man was fatally shot on Sunday morning. Just before 10:30 p.m., Hennepin County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire outside a restaurant in the 5200 block of West Broadway. Police found two gunshot victims when they arrived, a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, according to a press release. Officers and paramedics provided care to the two men on scene, and they were taken to the hospital. Police called their injuries "non-life threatening." An additional victim, a 35-year-old man, was also shot numerous times and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle prior to police arriving on scene. This man's injuries were also non-life threatening, according to police. No suspects are in custody at this time.

With broken hearts, Tracey Pollard and Roy Moore sat down to talk about their youngest child. Early Sunday morning, Cody Pollard found himself caught in the crossfire in Uptown, one of a dozen people shot - and the only one who didn't survive the Father’s Day shooting. Cody was the father of two children, 3-year-old Oshean and 4-month-old Khodi Simone. He planned to marry his fiancé Quinisha this year, but the wedding was put on hold due to COVID-19. Cody grew up in St. Paul, graduated from a military school in Virginia, then found his passion back home as a barber at a shop on University Avenue. He hoped to open his own barber shop one day. Both parents are calling for an end to the violence that took their son's life.