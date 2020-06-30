Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, June 30

Here's what you need to know heading into Tuesday.

The public comment period is now open for the Minneapolis City Council's proposed charter amendment that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department. The amendment establishes a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, and removes the references to "police department" in the city charter. The charter amendment is on a path that would eventually bring it to a public vote on the November ballot. The city council voted unanimously on Friday to advance the proposal as a ballot measure. The council says the new public safety department would focus on a "holistic, public-health oriented approach," although it would still allow for a "law enforcement services" division that would include licensed peace officers.

Gov. Tim Walz held a news conference to announce a COVID-19 “testing milestone” on Monday. Walz said the state now has the capacity to test 20,000 Minnesotans per day, a "moonshot" testing goal that the governor has been talking about for months. Walz referenced the initiative that the state, the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic announced in late April. “It put us in a position to be able to have an accurate representation” of the virus’ spread in Minnesota, Walz said. He said the testing initiative has also allowed them to build up contact tracing after identifying positive COVID-19 cases. Walz emphasized that testing does not create more COVID-19 positivity, but more cases are identified when testing rates go up. To develop an accurate picture of the state of COVID-19 in Minnesota, he said his team looks at positivity rates day to day.