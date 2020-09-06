Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, June 9

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

As city leaders look to disband the Minneapolis police department, they have a reference point in one U.S. city that has already done it. Seven years ago Camden County New Jersey had some of the highest crime rates in the nation. Local leaders say public trust in police was almost zero. That's when Camden County Director Louis Cappelli Jr. and others decided to start over. After many long conversations and community input, county leaders decided to rebuild their police department from the ground up. They laid off all of their officers and started looking for new ones. Many officers were invited to reapply, and about 40% of them rejoined the force. County leaders then started working on a new list of policies and procedures. They also created a new training regimen that focused on community policing, and deescalation of situations instead of using force. Cappelli says that focus on deescalation is the main reason why the department has seen an 85% drop in excessive force complaints. He says they have thousands fewer crime victims yearly, and that residents are feeling safer.

For months, Nic Zapko has been the silent observer, and in some ways, biggest communicator at Gov. Tim Walz's nearly daily briefings. As an ASL Interpreter, Nic says she is just pleased to be able to communicate to the thousands of Minnesotans like her, whose first language is American Sign Language. Nic was born deaf and was encouraged early and often by her mother, who died when she was just 13 years old, to always try and not give up when society wasn't making information available to her. In the 1970s, it was rare to see an interpreter like Nic at major news events. She knows that, and giving the deaf and hard of hearing community access to information in ASL in real time is her passion. Through her own interpreter, Nic said her goal is to continue to do more interpreting and become more involved in shaking up the discussion around access.