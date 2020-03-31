Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, March 31

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Walz says equipment shortage is a concern, vows to supply front-line workers
Calling the shortage of personal protective equipment a “huge problem,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a media call on Monday that front-line workers must have adequate supplies of masks, gloves, gowns, and other resources in the coming weeks to fight COVID-19. With healthcare workers, first responders and others in the emergency sector raising the alarm about COVID-19 exposure, Walz acknowledged that the need for “PPE” will only become more pressing when the cases reach their peak in Minnesota. States like Minnesota have looked to the National Strategic Stockpile for resources but many have been frustrated to find limited medical supplies, as there don’t appear to be enough PPE or ventilators to fulfill all 50 states’ requests. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now overseeing the stockpile, which Walz said would help – but not solve the whole problem.
By now we can all agree that COVID-19 sucks, and the owner of AB Vacuum Center in Willmar, concurs. Trevor Hanson leaned in upon hearing of shortages of masks for health care workers. Hanson knew that masks filter, but he reasoned, vacuum cleaner bags filter too. So he designed and made around 25 prototypes, trying to come up with the best design. Then Hanson recruited more than 40 volunteers working in their homes across the Willmar area - cutters, making five masks per bag, and sewers, including Hanson’s mom. In 36 hours Hanson’s army of volunteers has completed 2,200 masks – with more bags on the way to complete 2,200 more. Though N95 masks are preferred, a University of Minnesota professor says there could be uses for alternatives in extreme times.
The phone is ringing at Minnesota Day One, the 24-hour domestic abuse crisis line run by Cornerstone. In the past week they’ve seen about a 25% increase in calls. As the coronavirus crisis triggers a powder keg of financial stress, fear and isolation, advocates across the state and country who work with domestic abuse victims are concerned. It started Sunday March 20, just days after Governor Walz ordered bars, restaurants and movie theaters closed. Sundays are usually their slowest day, averaging 40 calls or so, but Cornerstone Director of Programs Colleen Schmidtt said that day, calls spiked to around 70. The group’s Executive Director, Meg Schnabel, said even making that call can be difficult for victims under current stay at home conditions. She emphasized that the Day One Crisis Line serves all of Minnesota and will be available throughout the coronavirus stay home orders. Shelters will remain open as well.