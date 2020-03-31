Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, March 31

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

Calling the shortage of personal protective equipment a “huge problem,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a media call on Monday that front-line workers must have adequate supplies of masks, gloves, gowns, and other resources in the coming weeks to fight COVID-19. With healthcare workers, first responders and others in the emergency sector raising the alarm about COVID-19 exposure, Walz acknowledged that the need for “PPE” will only become more pressing when the cases reach their peak in Minnesota. States like Minnesota have looked to the National Strategic Stockpile for resources but many have been frustrated to find limited medical supplies, as there don’t appear to be enough PPE or ventilators to fulfill all 50 states’ requests. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now overseeing the stockpile, which Walz said would help – but not solve the whole problem.

By now we can all agree that COVID-19 sucks, and the owner of AB Vacuum Center in Willmar, concurs. Trevor Hanson leaned in upon hearing of shortages of masks for health care workers. Hanson knew that masks filter, but he reasoned, vacuum cleaner bags filter too. So he designed and made around 25 prototypes, trying to come up with the best design. Then Hanson recruited more than 40 volunteers working in their homes across the Willmar area - cutters, making five masks per bag, and sewers, including Hanson’s mom. In 36 hours Hanson’s army of volunteers has completed 2,200 masks – with more bags on the way to complete 2,200 more. Though N95 masks are preferred, a University of Minnesota professor says there could be uses for alternatives in extreme times.