Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, May 19

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

The threats are chilling. Impregnating a young girl. Raising the baby for “plunder and extortion.” Then “sacrificing” the child. Across the Twin Cities and around the country victims tell KARE 11 they have been terrorized by threats arriving in letters, emails, texts and social media messages. Victims say they know who is sending them. In fact, records reviewed by KARE 11 document Matthew Dale has been sending them for years – often using his real name and address. But, so far, victims say authorities have been unable to stop Dale, the man allegedly behind those threats. Dawn Cooper says it's becoming scarier by the day, and she's not alone. She started a Facebook group for victims of these letters, and there are hundreds of members.

In Minnesota, high school students can’t receive unemployment benefits while enrolled in school. But somehow – some students who lost their jobs applied and were approved. Then, after receiving and spending the money the state says it wants the money back. Cole Stevens is a senior at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. He said he applied for unemployment insurance and was approved. Stevens said he used the money to help pay rent and keep the Internet running - essential, as he completes his last week of distance learning before graduation. Two days later, he got a letter asking for the more than $1,300 back.