Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, May 26

A man died while in the custody of Minneapolis police Monday evening of an apparent medical incident shortly after an encounter with officers, police say. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Ave. S shortly after 8:00 pm Monday on a report of a forgery in progress. According to a press release from Minneapolis Police, officers were advised that the man was sitting on top of a car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and found the man, described as being in his 40s, in his car. The suspect was told to get out of his car by the officers and then physically resisted, according to the press release. Officers put the man in handcuffs, and then noticed he was suffering medical distress. They called an ambulance, and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later. His name has not been released. City Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins issued a statement on the incident, saying that a summer safety strategy for the neighborhood is already being developed.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency order Thursday that makes wearing a mask or face covering mandatory inside indoor public spaces in his city. Frey announced during a press conference that face coverings will be required for anyone over the age of two inside retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, recreational facilities, service centers, and once they're back open, bars and restaurants. The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and will continue until further notice. The new order doesn't require masks, but people will be required to cover their nose and mouth, which could be done with a bandanna or cloth scarf. Frey said owners and managers have every right to refuse entry to anyone who does not comply with this new order.