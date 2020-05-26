Sunrise Snapshot: Tuesday, May 26

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Man dies after incident with Minneapolis Police
A man died while in the custody of Minneapolis police Monday evening of an apparent medical incident shortly after an encounter with officers, police say. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Ave. S shortly after 8:00 pm Monday on a report of a forgery in progress. According to a press release from Minneapolis Police, officers were advised that the man was sitting on top of a car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and found the man, described as being in his 40s, in his car. The suspect was told to get out of his car by the officers and then physically resisted, according to the press release. Officers put the man in handcuffs, and then noticed he was suffering medical distress. They called an ambulance, and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later. His name has not been released. City Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins issued a statement on the incident, saying that a summer safety strategy for the neighborhood is already being developed.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency order Thursday that makes wearing a mask or face covering mandatory inside indoor public spaces in his city. Frey announced during a press conference that face coverings will be required for anyone over the age of two inside retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, recreational facilities, service centers, and once they're back open, bars and restaurants. The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and will continue until further notice. The new order doesn't require masks, but people will be required to cover their nose and mouth, which could be done with a bandanna or cloth scarf. Frey said owners and managers have every right to refuse entry to anyone who does not comply with this new order.
With more Minnesotans gaining access to coronavirus testing, the Red Cross and Mayo Clinic hope it leads to more donations of convalescent plasma. Dr. Michael Joyner, who is leading a national convalescent plasma study at the Mayo Clinic, says researchers are working to figure out how much good is being done with plasma in coming weeks and months. Hospitals across the country have been asking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma since April. The effort caught the attention of Laurel Fischbach, who began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms during a ski trip to Vail, Colorado in March. Fischbach was among Minnesota's first wave of recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for the Mayo Clinic study. She tested positive for antibodies and found a donation site through the Red Cross. A trial this month showed convalescent plasma transfusions are safe for COVID-19 patients. Dr. Joyner says another trial now underway will help determine its effectiveness. In the meantime, hospitals are reporting encouraging results and say the history of plasma is on their side.