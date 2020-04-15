Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, April 15

Everything you need to know heading into your Tuesday.

Of all the coronavirus numbers available on Minnesota's online dashboard, Governor Walz says testing is the most important to restarting our economy. He wants Minnesota to increase testing from several hundred tests per day to 5,000. But the state can't do it alone. The lab at the Minnesota Department of Health has processed fewer than 9,500 of the more than 39,000 samples so far. The rest have come from external labs run by providers like the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and others. Those same providers are also rapidly adding critical antibody/blood tests. A test that takes just four hours to process has been released by the University of Minnesota's Center for Immunology. More importantly, at a time when many tests are limited by supply shortages the key component of the U of M test is a protein that is produced right on campus.

Minnesota officials delivered a stunning statistic on Tuesday: The state has now topped more than 450,000 unemployment insurance applications in the past month, doubling the number of applications seen in all of 2019. That number, which has disproportionately impacted women and people of color, represents a variety of different situations. Some people have lost jobs altogether, while others have seen hours reduced or have been forced to take temporary furloughs.If you find yourself searching for a new position at a different company, there are some industries that have increased hiring, including the health care sector, banking, customer service, delivery and warehouses. A local job recruiter offered tips like making sure your LinkedIn profile is up to date, rehearse your virtual interview ahead of time, and consider part time or contractor jobs until you can find something more permanent.