Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, April 22

A month after M Health Fairview started consolidating care for all its COVID-19 patients at Bethesda Hospital, the specialized facility is now two-thirds full. Dr. Greg Beilman, M Health Fairview Chief Medical Officer, says fortunately no faculty or providers have contracted coronavirus from their patients. With that in mind, Dr. Beilman says plans are now underway to expand on the patient cohorting strategy. After Bethesda reaches capacity, patients will be taken to a new specialty COVID-19 unit being created at nearby St. Joseph's Hospital. If that unit fills, another unit will open at M Health Fairview Southdale. Both hospitals will continue caring for non-COVID patients, but Dr. Beilman says the specialty units will operate separately to keep the public and staff members safe.

Hormel Foods and Jennie-O confirms there have been positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed among employees at its Jennie-O plant in Willmar. "As team members are impacted by COVID-19, we are doing what’s right and that includes quarantining and ensuring all close contacts are identified and also quarantined, as well as transparent communication with our team members, including translating communications into multiple languages. All impacted team members continue to receive 100 percent of pay and benefits while they are away from work," Hormel and Jennie-O said in a statement. "We will also be transparent and report any possible closures of facilities due to deep cleaning or staffing issues that may be caused by COVID-19. We are not reporting individual cases as we have found that the situations in our communities are changing daily." Jennie-O said production facilities are continuing to operate "with minimal disruption to our supply chain." Jennie-O did not reveal the exact number of cases at the Willmar plant. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) listed 3 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kandiyohi County as of April 21.