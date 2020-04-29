Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, April 29

Everything you need to know heading into your Wednesday.

Prior Lake's mayor and city council sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, laying out ideas for how restaurants in the city could safely reopen soon and serve as a test site for the rest of the state. Ideas include opening at partial capacity, reservation only in most cases, so people can stay at least six feet apart. All employees would wear masks and gloves and bring food out on carts. Restaurant owners say customers might also order through their phone, allowing servers to stay physically distanced from them. Menus would be disposable, and restaurants would adhere to specific cleaning protocols. Almost all the restaurants in Prior Lake are independently owned, which allows them to make these changes without any corporate oversight. The city think this would make them the perfect test location.

With the stay at home order in place and everything closed, most people across Minnesota are spending more time outside. In Minneapolis, city leaders are launching an initiative to give residents 11 extra miles to help promote social distancing outdoors. Wednesday the city is launching what they're calling their Stay Healthy Streets Initiative in response to some of the overcrowding seen at area parks. These street closures are an addition to the 21 miles of parkways already opened up by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board for outdoor recreation. The Stay Healthy Streets initiative includes closing some residential streets to through traffic, issuing parking passes for cars to pick up and drop off deliveries, and covering ‘walk’ buttons at stop lights because they don’t need to be touched to change.