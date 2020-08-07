Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, July 8

Everything you need to know heading into your Wednesday.

Multiple locations, including a park, rang out with gunshots late Tuesday night as Minneapolis marked its 30th homicide of 2020. One person was fatally shot and five others were wounded, according to a report from Minneapolis Police. Police said in a press release that all of the victims were adults, four men and two women. At one scene in the 2100 block of Emerson Street, police say they arrived just after 11:00 p.m. to find two men with gunshot wounds. Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification and multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and screaming. In a press release, officers say the two men, both in their 20s, were treated by emergency responders on scene and then taken by ambulance to local hospitals. According to police, one of the men died at the hospital. The other man was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Their identities have not been released at this time. This was the 30th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

The city of Edina is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases among young people, according to the mayor. Edina Mayor Jim Hovland posted a "Mayor's Minute" video on the City of Edina's Facebook page Monday, calling attention to the increase and asking young people to be more careful. Hovland said there have been 381 lab-confirmed tests of COVID-19 in Edina as of Monday morning, July 6. More than 140 of those were confirmed in the last two weeks. From March 12, the date of the first coronavirus case in Edina, until June 24, the city saw a total of 227 cases, averaging out to be about two new cases a day. The median age was 57, and 12% were under 25, according to Hovland. From June 25 to Monday, July 6, there were 154 cases, an average of about 13 new cases per day. Hovland said 74% under age 25, and there was a median case age of 20. Eighty-three of Edina's cases, or nearly 22%, are people under the age of 19. Those Edina numbers are increasing at a time when cases among young people are climbing across Minnesota. People ages 20-29 now represent the age group with the most cases in the state, and the Minnesota Department of Health has urged young people to be more careful, saying, "you are not invincible and neither are your loved ones."