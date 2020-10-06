Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, June 10

Everything you need to know heading into your Wednesday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Restaurants optimistic about return to indoor dining

On the night before opening his doors to customers again, the owner of The Loop in Minneapolis wasn't sweating a patio washout. Even though the weather wasn't cooperating, Ryan Brevig was trying to focus on the positive. Just three weeks ago Brevig didn't see so many silver linings. On May 20th, following Governor Walz' announcement that restaurants would only be able to serve on patios on June 1st, he said he felt sick to his stomach. At the time, Ryan and many other restaurant owners were upset and surprised that their plans to reopen indoor dining were pushed back. Since then, he managed to bring back some staff after the city helped him turn a loading dock into a patio. Liz Rammer, President and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, said the organization is hearing relief and excitement from restaurant owners. Without indoor seating and expanded patio options, Rammer says Hospitality Minnesota braced for about half of all its member restaurants to close by July.

The World Health Organization official who sparked widespread confusion Monday by calling asymptomatic transmission of the novel coronavirus "very rare" has clarified that remark. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said during a briefing Tuesday said her remark Monday, in response to a question during that day's briefing, referred to just "two or three studies." She said while there are many unknowns yet about how the virus is transmitted, but cited some models during the briefing which she says estimate as much as 40% of transmission comes from asymptomatic spread. Dr. Josh Michaud, Associate Director for Global Health Policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the headline was incomplete and nothing has changed about science's understanding on the way coronavirus spreads. That's why, despite all the unknowns, public health officials recommend wearing masks in public, avoiding crowded places and practicing social distancing.