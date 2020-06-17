Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, June 17

Everything you need to know heading into your Wednesday.

A group of neighbors is demanding elected officials respond to a growing homeless encampment near Powderhorn Park. From a handful of people six days ago, two camps have now sprung up on the east and west sides of the park, with roughly 100 residents being fed by volunteers and living in mostly donated tents. Lily Lamb, a neighbor who helped organize a meeting in the park on Tuesday night, demanded a plan from elected officials by Friday. Meeting organizers took care to be sensitive, demanding no evictions without alternative housing. But for others the concern is immediate. Neighbor Pat Kerrigan warned of people preying on residents of the camp, expressing concerns about drug dealing, prostitution and sex trafficking. Some residents of the camp sought shelter after being evicted from the Midtown Sheraton hotel, which had been serving as a temporary shelter.

For three months we've been told to wash our hands, wear a mask in public and stay six feet away from others to combat the spread of coronavirus. But as more businesses, restaurants and activities reopen across Minnesota, you might be eager to get out of the house and get back to a "normal" routine, even though there are still risks. Quarantine fatigue, or caution fatigue, is being observed in people across the country. Months of stress and mental exhaustion have been building, with worries about our health, safety and the economy. And doctors worry that built-up exhaustion could lead people to relax their safe coronavirus practices, causing a spike in cases.