Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, June 24

Saint Paul Public Schools will remove seven school resource officers from their high school buildings during the upcoming school year following a 5-1 vote by the school board on Tuesday to end contract negotiations with St Paul Police Department. By withdrawing from negotiations the board will effectively allow the current contract to expire in seven days, at the end of its scheduled term. The move follows a similar decision by the school board in Minneapolis, which terminated a partnership with Minneapolis police just days after the killing of George Floyd. Saint Paul Public Schools spent more than $700,000 on the 2019-2020 contract with St. Paul police, providing seven school resource officers only in the district’s high school buildings. But some students and community members argued the money could be spent elsewhere. Miski Omar, a 2019 Central High School graduate, served as one of the leading voices in this effort and organized a social media campaign to pressure the school board to act. School board director Chauntyll Allen agreed, saying that the presence of a badge and gun makes some students uneasy. School board treasurer John Brodrick cast the lone “no” vote to the measure, arguing that SROs develop relationships with students, chaperone events, and can respond to emergency situations such as school shootings.

When planning a bike ride, a helmet is a must. Sometimes Helena Howard brings her adorable pup Grazie along too. Other things are optional for Helana though, including a shirt. Howard has been biking topless for a while now. She said her curiosity about what the state allowed in terms of her being topless was triggered when she was cited for being topless on a Minneapolis beach about two years ago. The Minneapolis Park Board ordinance states, "No person ten (10) years of age or older shall intentionally expose his or her own genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola, with less than a fully opaque covering in or upon any park or parkway..." But Howard, in her research to fight the citation, found that the state of Minnesota doesn't say it's illegal for a female to be topless. The State statute just defines indecent exposure as "engag(ing) in any open or gross lewdness or lascivious behavior, or any public indecency other than behavior specified in this subdivision." Knowing this, Howard said she hit the road on her bike staying just a few feet away from parks and parkways where she still could be cited. She said she was nervous at first, but now feels safe riding topless solo.