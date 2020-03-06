Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, June 3

Everything you need to know heading into your Wednesday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Police investigating threatening notes targeting protest supporters

Police in Roseville Police and Saint Paul are investigating a series of threatening letters left at homes and on cars, which seem to target people who’ve shown visible support for Black Lives Matter and the protests over George Floyd’s death. Roseville Police said they are investigating three cases, while Saint Paul Police opened an investigation into a “harassment” offense for notes left on Ashley Weller’s front door and car windshield Monday morning. Weller shared the notes with KARE 11, one of which told her family that “your neighbors have grown sick of your [expletive] riots and [expletive] matters signs… remove them or we torch your home and cars real quiet with lighter fluid while you sleep.” Although police haven’t identified any suspects yet, the threatening letters come at a time of general unease in Twin Cities neighborhoods. The Walz administration believes there have been white supremacists on the ground here, looking to take advantage of the situation – and some of those real or perceived fears have been felt in North Minneapolis, according to reporting by KARE 11 partner organization MPR News.

One of the buildings destroyed along Lake Street is Migizi, a Native American youth center that opened not even a year ago. President Kelly Drummer is devastated, and hopes it's the last of their landmarks to be lost. Michael Goze of the American Indian Development Corporation put out a Facebook call to the Native American community in south Minneapolis to help protect other important landmarks and businesses - places such as Aldi and Dollar General along Franklin Avenue, which are critical to the community. For the past few nights from dusk until dawn, hundreds have answered that call. More than 300 people have come out to protect these buildings.