Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, May 27

Demonstrators angered by the death of George Floyd blocked off several city streets in the Powderhorn neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon before marching to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct. There, officers in riot gear deployed tear gas and sent crowds scrambling in the rain. The protest began in the early afternoon near 38th Street and Chicago Ave in South Minneapolis, fewer than 24 hours after bystander video showed a police officer holding his knee on top of Floyd’s neck at the same intersection. Floyd later died, leading to the firing of four officers Tuesday. The case caught the attention of the FBI and prompted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to call for “justice” in a tweet. Throughout Tuesday morning and early afternoon activists, neighborhood groups and community organizers created memorials at the 38th and Chicago intersection and drew messages such as “No Justice, No Peace,” “RIP” and “Remember His Name.”

Mayor Jacob Frey says four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. Agents from the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have been called in to investigate possible civil rights violations after Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday, with a bystander video capturing him calling for help and saying he couldn't breathe. Frey wrote on Twitter that "This is the right call," as he announced the firing of the officers. A short time later Frey joined a Facebook Town Hall with North News to address the decision, and answer questions about the viral Facebook video that showed George Floyd pleading for breath for several minutes, prior to becoming unresponsive. Squads were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on reports of a forgery in progress. According to a press release from Minneapolis Police, they were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a vehicle and appeared to be under the influence. Police arrived and found the man, later identified as Floyd, inside the vehicle. He was told to get out of his car by the officers, and proceeded to physically resist them, according to the police press release. A video that appears to capture the encounter shows an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he begs for help, saying "I cannot breathe."