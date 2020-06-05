Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, May 6

Everything you need to know heading into your Wednesday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Cities nurse talks about leading COVID unit at M Health Fairview

Lindsey Kuehl says she became a nurse to help people. She is currently the nurse unit lead for a COVID cohort unit at M Health Fairview. Her unit takes in patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 and tests them to determine where they go from there. She says she was working on the day when they had to begin enforcing a no visitor policy – forcing patients to be separated from their loved ones. Lindsay says is especially hard to force families apart for their health after entering nursing to provide compassionate care. She’s doing everything she can to help keep her patients stay connected to their family members during their time in the hospital. Lindsay says we need be kind to ourselves and one another right now, at a time when kindness and understanding is so important.

People and organizations from all across the country have been showing their appreciation and gratitude for the frontline workers who have been risking their lives to help fight the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the Minnesota National Guard will salute those workers with statewide flyovers. Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, said in a press release that the flyovers are a way to "show solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic." According to the release, Wednesday's flyovers are part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry workers and other essential personnel. "Our crews must fly regularly to maintain their proficiency," said Colonel James Cleet, 133rd Air Wing Commander, in the release. "This is an outstanding way to both train our aircrew and to recognize those in our community that are on the frontline working hard for the citizens of Minnesota."