Sunrisers 60: Twin Cities Harvest Festival

The largest corn maze in Minnesota is open for exploration this weekend!

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — It's a fall staple in Minnesota in the metro-the largest corn maze in Minnesota located in Brooklyn Park.

The Twin Cities Harvest Festival is back for it's 11th season.

And this year the maze is celebrating the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

There are some changes this year, like no live music or petting zoo like years past.

But there's still plenty to do, like the hayride, food trucks and of course, the pumpkins.

"The best price in pumpkins. We will do five dollars per pumpkin. So, you can choose whatever you want."

And to spread out the crowds the festival will be open 7 days a week.

Masks are recommended and encouraged but not required.

"This year we made our courtyard a lot bigger. We made a lot more room because we don't have the petting zoo. So we have a lot more room available for social distancing."

You'll have to pay for admission for the corn maze and hay rides, but the other activities are free of charge.