Sunrisers Book Club Review: 'Quit Like a Woman'

Holly Whitaker writes about the "radical choice to not drink in a culture obsessed with alcohol."

MINNEAPOLIS — "Quit Like a Woman" by Holly Whitaker looks into the relationship this country has with alcohol. The book was a New York Times Bestseller that offers a different look at a path to sobriety and questioning of your own relationship to alcohol.

Gia Vang: The book does a good job using relatable language. It also is a serious book even with the author's free flowing language and storytelling, because addiction is serious. Whether you're looking to quit alcohol for good, the book does provoke questions of your own actions around alcohol, especially for women. Do we say yes to an alcoholic drink to oblige others? Do we like the ways we feel the day after drinking? How do we sleep after a night of drinking? What kind of opinions are drawn from women who "drink too much" versus men who do the same? Have you ever asked someone why they weren't drinking, as in drinking is the norm?

These were some of the many questions wandering in my head. I do think the author's relatable language becomes a bit too casual halfway through the book. But I would recommend the book as a thought-provoker on how you drink or how you observe the drinking culture in this country.

Jennifer Austin: I have wanted to read this book since earlier this year when Chrissy Teigen credited it with the reason she stopped drinking. After reading it, I understand why Chrissy made that decision. In great detail (but as Gia noted - relatable language), the author describes every way in which alcohol impacts a person's life, body, and health.