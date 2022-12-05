Sunrisers Book Club: 'Reclaiming Lives'

The book follows the author's pursuit to clear the names of the six men known as the "Monfils Six."

MINNEAPOLIS — The April pick for the #Sunrisers Book Club was the second edition of "Reclaiming Lives" by Minnesota author Joan Treppa.

The book follows Treppa's pursuit to clear the names of the six men known as the "Monfils Six." The men were convicted in the 1992 death of Tom Monfils at a Green Bay paper mill.

Since then, one of the convictions has been overturned, four of the men have been paroled, and one remains in prison.

All six men maintain their innocence, something Treppa sets out to prove in her book after finding out her sister knows one of the men.

"I'm interested in the genre of True Crime. I wanted to read it and then what hooked me was an emotional connection," Treppa said in an interview with KARE 11. "It really lured me in. It really prompted me to want to get involved in what the mission of this cause was in writing their book was to find legal assistance for these men."