Sunrisers Book Club Review: The Midnight Library

Gia Vang: This is a serious book that deals with serious issues in a lot of ways. But it is also a book about hope. It is a quick read. I did it all on a Saturday afternoon! The author forces you to question choices you have made in your own life, about how you care for - or don't care for - the relationships that truly matter to you, and also how you choose to be alive. It reminded me a lot about the journey that a Hmong person who is Shaman takes once they die. The living prepare them for that journey, sacrificing animals and burning fake money to make sure they're not hungry for the journey and have the means to get to where they need to go. I would recommend the book if you want a quick read that'll help you reflect on your own choices.



Alicia Lewis: I was looking for a book to read about hope... and when I opened up The Midnight Library, I was left doing some soul searching of my own. The book is very relatable, maybe to some more than others, but I think one thing we ALL can relate to is having regrets. No matter how big or small, I'm sure there are things we would have changed from our past that maybe we regretted OR would have liked to see a different outcome. This book reminded me of The Christmas Carol or It's a Wonderful Life... you get a glimpse of what life would be like during good times or bad times from a different point of view... and you realize life, even though comes with its hardships, isn't that bad. The book points out that decisions we make in our lives shape who we are and asks about the meaning of life. It also dives into a philosophical outlook about parallel universes, quantum mechanics, and string theory... (huh?) and got me thinking that I may be living as a rock star on tour in another parallel universe... who knows! Read the book... you'll know what I'm talking about!