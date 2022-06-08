Four tips for getting the most out of your sunscreen

You should always choose an SPF of at least 30 when you're out in the sun.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Confused by sunscreen? Do you need the highest SPF? How often do you really need to reapply?

Dr. Ian Maher, director of dermatologic surgery at M Health Fairview, has some tips.

1. What does "broad spectrum" mean? Do you need a sunscreen with it?

Short answer - yes. And you'll have a tough time finding a sunscreen without broad spectrum coverage. Broad spectrum means the sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

"While UVB is more carcinogenic, so it's more likely to cause skin cancer, both UVA and UVB can cause skin cancer," Maher said. "That's why the FDA made a change a couple of years ago requiring sunscreens to cover both UVA and UVB."

2. Buy sunscreen that is water resistant for 80 minutes

You'll find sunscreen which is water resistant for less time, but Dr. Maher says go for those which protect for 80 minutes, and there is a simple reason why.

"Then that way you only have to reapply about every hour and a half if you're outside swimming or sweating," he said.

3. Choose an SPF of at least 30

Why? Because most people aren't applying nearly enough sunscreen to get the full effect of the SPF protection listed on the bottle.

For example, to get the full effect of SPF 15 using an SPF 15 lotion, you'd have to apply a lot at once.

"We're talking about a golf-ball-sized wad of sunscreen to cover your face, arms, legs. None of us apply that much. It takes forever to rub in," he said. "Most people put on a much thinner layer than that. Buy a higher label SPF and wear the amount that you normally wear."

4. You probably don't need SPF 100.

I mean, knock yourself out. It won't hurt anything. But Dr. Maher says in reality you'll sweat that sunscreen off before it has a chance to reach its sun protection factor (SPF) of 100.