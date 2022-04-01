Surly honors NCAA Women's Final Four with special brew created by women

The limited-edition beer, called Dribble Drabble, will be available at select bars and restaurants across the metro the weekend of the big event.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The brewing industry is often dominated by men. In Minnesota, there are around 21 brewers that identify as female and work at one of the 205 breweries across the state. Two of them, Shannon Stroh and Paige Hibers, work at Surly Brewing.

"When you’re a woman in the industry, you have to have drive and passion and be able to stand up for yourself, and kind of have to earn respect sometimes," Stroh said. "I think the people at Surly have been really respectful and I feel like I didn’t have to earn that respect. They kind of right out of the gate give it to you."

Stroh, who was the first woman brewer at Surly, was soon joined by Hibers, who considers it an honor to work alongside Stroh.

"Having another woman here is supportive, it’s comforting, and it does make it more fun," Hibers said.

There are more than 200 breweries in MN and just 21 women brewers, so it was AWESOME to feature Paige and Shannon from @surlybrewing today and have them show me their brewing process! They created a limited-edition beer, “Dribble Drabble,” for the @WFinalFour tourney! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/K8CrQVfNk4 — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) March 31, 2022

Their most recent endeavor includes creating a special brew in honors of the NCAA Women's Final Four tournament. Stroh, Hibers, and fellow brewer Julia MacLean developed "Dribble Drabble:" a limited-edition pale ale that's debuting this weekend for the big event.

"It’s got super low IBU’s so you’re not going to get a ton of bitterness from it," Stroh said of the beer. "Our goal was to come up with a beer that was super drinkable for those even if they don’t like to drink beer. And when it comes to bitterness...this is going to be perfect for people that don’t drink beer. It’s going to kind of have a citrusy flavor to it and just a touch of coconut from the hops that we used."

The beer will only be sold on tap and is offered at the following locations:

Gardens of Salonica, Minneapolis

The White Horse, St. Cloud

Zorbaz, Gull Lake

Local 218, Brainerd

Boulder Tap House, Baxter

Drafts, Crookston

Union Pizza, Fergus Falls

Up North Pizza, East Grand Forks

8th St Grill

Marquette Hotel

Malcolm Yards