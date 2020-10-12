KARE in the Kitchen: T-Rex Christmas Crack Cookie Recipe

It's cookie season! A lot of people make "Christmas Crack" with saltine crackers, caramel, butter, and chocolate... but T-Rex Cookie decided to make it into a cookie

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Every month at T-Rex Cookie they put a call out to their followers to come up with "Dream Cookie" Flavors.

This is one of the three that won (based on voting on Facebook and Instagram).

One of the winning cookies is the "Christmas Crack Cookies" from Kristine Meide. It stems from the traditional "Christmas Crack" people make every year with saltine crackers, butter, caramel, chocolate, and pecans... but this one is in cookie form!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks melted butter

2 cups dark brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

**mix in mixer**

Add

3 eggs

**mix in mixer until creamy**

3 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

**Sift**

Add flour mixture to egg mixture

Add

1/2 cup English Toffee pieces

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 sleeve crushed saltines

3/4 cup pecans

Mix until combined. Scoop into desired sized balls. Flatten the tops of the balls slightly and top with a broken saltine.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes if the size of your balls are 2-4 oz. T-Rex makes 1/2 pound pucks, so they're baked for 30 minutes at 280 degrees.