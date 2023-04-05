Target Field for newbies: Must see stops at the ballpark

The Minnesota Twins' home ballpark has a little bit of everything to entertain even the most casual baseball fans.

MINNEAPOLIS — Well Minnesota, the signs of spring are finally here.

The snow is starting to melt, it’s starting to get a little bit warmer outside — just a little bit — but the surest sign that spring is here is that the Minnesota Twins are back.

So, if you’re a newbie like me and you’ve never been to Target Field, here are a few places you definitely need to check out:

Gate 34

Paying homage to legendary outfielder Kirby Puckett, there are so many photo opportunities with statues, the gate, and, of course, the giant gold glove – fitting for a gate honoring a six-time Gold Glove winner. Once you're inside the stadium, there's a lawn area where people can relax, kick back a little bit and enjoy a game of cornhole — or as Alicia calls it, "bags."

Club store

One way to remember your first experience at Target Field would be by taking home a souvenir, and the Twins Club House Store has you covered. It's a one-stop shop for everything! We're talking hats, shirts, hoodies, balls, etc.

Budweiser Roof Deck

If you're looking for a party at Target Field, this is the place for you. Not only do you get a beautiful view of the Minneapolis skyline, but it's a prime spot to take in the game.

Sue Nelson

What is a live baseball game without an organist? Sue is one of the best and you can watch her perform throughout the game at the Twins Pub! Located on the Terrace Level behind home plate, the Twins Pub is a great spot to grab and drink, watch the game and chat with Sue in between songs.

There's a little bit of everything for anyone visiting Target Field, so it might be a good idea to get to the ballpark early to walk around and take in the full Twins experience.

