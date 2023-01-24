x
KARE11 Sunrise

It's Soup Season! Try Alicia's Thai Coconut Curry Soup

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis loves Thai cuisine and after trying a few recipes, this red curry coconut noodle soup does the job! It's creamy, savory and brings the heat.
Credit: Alicia Lewis

MINNEAPOLIS — Thai Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp. fresh minced ginger
  • Coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp. of red curry paste
  • Red bell pepper
  • Broccoli
  • Can of coconut milk 
  • Red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste
  • Canned bamboo shoots
  • 3 cups of chicken broth 
  • Sliced baby bellas
  • Rice noodles
  • 1 tbsp. of fish sauce
  • Green onions
  • Fresno peppers, cilantro, fresh lime wedge

Instructions: 

  1. Mince your cloves of garlic and ginger and throw into a pot on medium heat with hot coconut oil
  2. Add curry paste and mix well
  3. Mix in veggies and cook for a few minutes
  4. Add coconut milk, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper
  5. Throw in your canned bamboo shoots, broth, sliced baby Bella mushrooms and fish sauce
  6. Bring soup to boil and add rice noodles
  7. When noodles are tender, add green onions
  8. Top your soup with Fresno peppers, cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime 

