It's Soup Season! Try Alicia's Thai Coconut Curry Soup

Thai Coconut Curry Noodle Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 tbsp. fresh minced ginger
- Coconut oil
- 2 tbsp. of red curry paste
- Red bell pepper
- Broccoli
- Can of coconut milk
- Red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste
- Canned bamboo shoots
- 3 cups of chicken broth
- Sliced baby bellas
- Rice noodles
- 1 tbsp. of fish sauce
- Green onions
- Fresno peppers, cilantro, fresh lime wedge
Instructions:
- Mince your cloves of garlic and ginger and throw into a pot on medium heat with hot coconut oil
- Add curry paste and mix well
- Mix in veggies and cook for a few minutes
- Add coconut milk, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper
- Throw in your canned bamboo shoots, broth, sliced baby Bella mushrooms and fish sauce
- Bring soup to boil and add rice noodles
- When noodles are tender, add green onions
- Top your soup with Fresno peppers, cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime
